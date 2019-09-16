The KB4515384 update is also causing network and Action Center problems

There have been suggestions that quality control has been slipping at Microsoft of late, fuelled by the recent spate of problematic updates to the operating system.

We've seen the KB4512941 update causing problems with high CPU usage as well as introducing a weird screenshot bug. After this, KB4515384 was found to cause problems with searching and the Start menu, and then interfering with game audio. Adding to the seemingly never-ending list of problems, KB4515384 has now been found to be responsible for issues with the Action Center and networking.

See also:

In feedback given to Microsoft, some users are complaining that the Action Center cannot be opened after installing the update, and there are also problems launching the Edge browser. The company has not officially acknowledged these particular issues, but it is aware of problems with networking, specifically with some Intel and Broadcom Wi-Fi adapters.

On its issue tracking page, Microsoft says:

Microsoft and NEC have found incompatibility issues with Intel Centrino 6205/6235 and Broadcom 802.11ac Wi-Fi cards when running Windows 10, version 1903 on specific models of NEC devices. If these devices are updated to Windows 10, version 1903, they will no longer be able to use any Wi-Fi connections. The Wi-Fi driver may have a yellow exclamation point in device manager. The task tray icon for networking may show the icon for no internet and Network & Internet settings may not show any Wi-Fi networks. To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on the affected devices from being offered Windows 10, version 1903.

A simple workaround is suggested:

If you are using an affected device and you have already installed Windows 10, version 1903, you can mitigate the issue disabling then re-enabling the Wi-Fi adapter in Device Manager. You should now be able to use Wi-Fi until your next reboot.

Microsoft says that it is working with NEC to fix the problem, but does not know when a patch will be issued.

Image credit: brackish_nz / Shutterstock