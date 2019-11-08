Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The latest AdDuplex stats show that Windows 10 version 1903 is installed on about half the devices running Windows 10. With Windows 10 version 1909 coming out this month it appears that fragmentation is still an issue.

Microsoft launched a preview of Visual Studio Online this week.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

MyerSplash Photos

The wallpaper application is available for free currently. You may use it to set desktop and lockscreen backgrounds from a selection of images provided by the developer.

Options to rotate wallpaper images automatically are provided as well.

PDF Merger & Splitter

The free application PDF Merger & Splitter offers options to combine multiple PDF documents or to split a PDF document into separate documents.

Usage is straightforward. If you want to split a document, load it into the application, set the range that you want to extract and hit the Split PDF button to do so. To merge PDF documents, load at least two documents and hit the Merge button to start the process.

New Themes

Mountain Light Premium, features 18 4K images of mountains.

Notable Updates

The final version of the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser will be released on January 15, 2020. The new browser will also be released for Linux at a later point.