Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Three-hundred-and-sixty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The latest AdDuplex stats show that Windows 10 version 1903 is installed on about half the devices running Windows 10. With Windows 10 version 1909 coming out this month it appears that fragmentation is still an issue.

Microsoft launched a preview of Visual Studio Online this week.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

MyerSplash Photos

The wallpaper application is available for free currently. You may use it to set desktop and lockscreen backgrounds from a selection of images provided by the developer.

Options to rotate wallpaper images automatically are provided as well.

PDF Merger & Splitter

The free application PDF Merger & Splitter offers options to combine multiple PDF documents or to split a PDF document into separate documents.

Usage is straightforward. If you want to split a document, load it into the application, set the range that you want to extract and hit the Split PDF button to do so. To merge PDF documents, load at least two documents and hit the Merge button to start the process.

New Themes

Mountain Light Premium, features 18 4K images of mountains.

Notable Updates

The final version of the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser will be released on January 15, 2020. The new browser will also be released for Linux at a later point.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Your Amazon Ring doorbell may have leaked your Wi-Fi username and password

Best Windows 10 apps this week

The risks from IoT devices in the workplace

AMD unveils godlike 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors and TRX40 platform

Logitech releases Slim Folio keyboard case for 3rd generation Apple iPad Air

Microsoft's Surface Pro X is better than any iPad*

Consumers shun social media and apps in favor of emails and texts

Most Commented Stories

Sorry, Microsoft, but your Edge web browser will NEVER be installed on my Linux computer

108 Comments

Release candidate of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge available to download now -- full launch coming January 15

37 Comments

Google releases Chrome OS 78 complete with virtual desktops and more

27 Comments

Chromium-based Microsoft Edge has a new logo. Is it enough to distance it from the horrors of Internet Explorer?

27 Comments

Over half of Windows 10 PCs now running the May 2019 Update

23 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.