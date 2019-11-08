You can now control Roku with Apple Watch

Apple Watch is extremely popular with iPhone users, so you might think that they all also own Apple TV for their streaming needs. Well, while I am sure many do, not all iPhone users are heavily invested in Apple's ecosystem -- it can be quite the expensive affair. For instance, Mac computers are much more expensive than Windows machines with similar specifications. Also, the Apple TV media box is much costlier than Amazon Fire TV or Roku. In other words, there are iPhone users that also own Apple Watch, but use non-Apple devices in their lives too.

If you are an Apple Watch user that also owns a Roku device, I have great news. Starting today, you can control your media box using the wearable on your wrist. Yes, the Apple Watch can effectively be turned into a remote control for interacting with Roku.

"The Roku app is now available on right on your wrist. Starting today, the free Roku app is available on Apple Watch! To access the new functionality, simply update the Roku mobile app to version 6.1.3 via your iPhone, and the app will appear on Apple Watch," says Erin Moore, Roku.

Moore shares features of the Roku Apple Watch app below.

Control your Roku device directly from Apple Watch. It’s the same easy to use remote from the mobile app – just sized for your wrist! Launch channels: Quickly launch channels on your TV with one tap of the watch screen. Channels are listed in order of most recently launched for your convenience.

Quickly launch channels on your TV with one tap of the watch screen. Channels are listed in order of most recently launched for your convenience. Voice Search: Simply tap the voice icon in the app and say commands like "Launch Hulu," "search for comedies," "switch to HDMI 1" for your Roku TV, and much more. Available on select Roku devices and Roku TV models.

Simply tap the voice icon in the app and say commands like "Launch Hulu," "search for comedies," "switch to HDMI 1" for your Roku TV, and much more. Available on select Roku devices and Roku TV models. Remote finder: Lost your remote again? Use the Roku app for Apple Watch to signal your Roku remote and it will play an audible chime so you can find it in the couch cushions. Available on the Roku Ultra and select Roku TV models.

To take full advantage of the Roku app, you must have an Apple Watch 1-5. Sadly, owners of the original Apple Watch, which many refer to as "Gen 0," are unable to use the voice search feature.