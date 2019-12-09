StarTech.com launches new line of premium monitor stands and mounts

When you buy a monitor, it typically comes with a stand. And so, you are stuck using the stand the display came with, right? Actually, no -- not necessarily. If your monitor's stand is removable, you can actually opt for a third party stand. But why would you do this? Quite simply, you can potentially gain more adjustment options, allowing you to better position the monitor for optimal viewing. Not to mention, some can mount to the edge of your desk, creating more workspace. Some stands and mounts even feature multiple arms, so you neatly organize a dual or even quad monitor setup -- great for productivity.

Now, popular company StarTech.com is launching an entire new line of monitor stands and mounts. In fact, there are a massive ten different models from which to choose! Some are simple stands, while others can mount your display to your desk or the wall. Regardless of model, however, they all look well-built and are surprisingly affordable. In fact, this product line from StarTech.com highlights just how absurd it is for Apple to charge $999 for its monitor stand.

"Ideal for customer-facing environments where appearance matters, these mounts offer superior construction and a premium finish without the premium price tag. The premium mounts are some of the first on the market to feature intuitively designed quick slide-and-click connections which eliminate the need for extra tools and complicated installations. These features help ensure easy assembly and save time when setting up multiple units. The mounts also feature built-in cable management to help keep desk and office spaces clear and organized," says StarTech.com.

The company further says, "The premium mount line will feature several mounting options including single and multi-monitor designs as well as wall-mounted monitor and workstation designs. They're ideal for mounting in a commercial or office setting, providing the style required for customer facing environments with the practical application and easy installation process desired in an office. With the sleek design and robust aluminum construction, these mounts provide stable support for monitors without having to sacrifice appearance."

Mathieu Petrie, Product Manager at StarTech.com, provides the following statement.

StarTech.com is a leader in front office connectivity and we’re continuously developing new products to enhance this space for our customers. We developed these mounts to provide a durable mounting solution that offered the easy assembly and sleek style our customers told us they were looking for. They were created to provide a premium solution at a reasonable budget conscious price point. The intuitive design is the first of its kind on the market, and by launching a premium line of mounts, we hope that the installation process is simplified so that our customers can focus on the mission critical tasks of their busy days.

The number of StarTech.com monitor mounts is a bit overwhelming. The company offers a very diverse range though, which will meet the needs of many. The product have varying price points as well, starting below $70 for a basic desk mount and approaching $400 for the ARMQUADPS -- the beautiful four-armed monster at the top of this page (be still, my heart). If you want to buy one for yourself, you can simply click the links below.