O&O FileBackup 1.0 is small, portable and surprisingly effective at keeping your key files backed up

They say small is beautiful, and with O&O Software’s latest offering it’s hard to disagree. The German software developer has managed to pack a powerful file backup tool into a tiny 4MB portable application with the release of O&O FileBackup 1.0.

Despite its small size, the app doesn’t just do basic backups of single folders -- there’s a slick user interface, with options for automatically selecting files based on filetype, the ability to update and restore backups with just a few clicks and a built-in scheduling tool for keeping backups updated.

After downloading, launch the app, select your target backup folder -- either choose a drive from the list or browse for a specific folder or network location (you may need to map this as a drive letter first). Next, click Backup followed by + to select your first folder or to instruct the program to automatically scan specific user folders for document files and/or media files (click Settings > Filter to see what files are included, plus add your own). You can also include all files and select your own folders to add to the list too.

You’ll then see a list of folders and their contents, updated as they’re scanned, with options for tweaking each folder selection. Click Next, review your choices and then click 'Start backup'. Files are then transferred as exact copies (with original folder paths retained).

Once complete, you’re returned to the main menu. You might think that’s it, but now you can update your backup manually, restore data easily and also create a schedule (via Settings > Scheduling tab) to update your backup in the background at regular intervals.

There’s nothing truly earth-shattering with O&O FileBackup, but it does its job well and its tiny footprint (just 4MB) is equally impressive. The app is fast, responsive and reasonably simple to use, plus its portable nature means you can use it anywhere.

O&O FileBackup 1.0 is available now as a free 30-day trial download for PCs running Windows 7 or later. The full version can be purchased for $29.95 for a single license or $39.95 for a five-user version.