Windows 10's new Quick Searches feature now available globally

No Comments

Last Month, Microsoft introduced a new feature to Windows 10 that makes it quicker and easier to get answers and results from the web.

The Quick Searches feature, which is found in Search Home, was originally only available to EN-US users, but has now been expanded to a number of other territories and languages.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft is about to start aggressively advertising Windows 10 to Windows 7 stragglers

Quick Searches lets you get information on the weather, top news, today in history, new movies, and occasionally other items like quizzes or seasonal topics. The exact choices available to you will depend on where you are.

This is a server-side change that’s currently rolling out to users running Windows 10 1809 to 20H1.

This list of available markets is:

  • Australia: English
  • Canada: English and French
  • China: Chinese (Simplified)
  • France: French
  • Germany: German
  • India: English
  • Italy: Italian
  • Japan: Japanese
  • Mexico: Spanish
  • Spain: Spanish
  • United Kingdom: English
  • United States: English

To see if you have it, and try it if you do, click the search box on the taskbar or press Win+S.

Image credit: V.S.Anandhakrishna / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Vulnerability used in Equifax breach is top network attack in Q3 of 2019

Beware fake recruiters bearing gifts!

Cloud migration and cyberattacks are top IT challenges for 2020

O&O FileBackup 1.0 is small, portable and surprisingly effective at keeping your key files backed up

Smart lock design flaw opens the door for attackers

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 (2004) Build 19041.1 to the Fast and Slow rings

Windows 10's new Quick Searches feature now available globally

Most Commented Stories

Apple may have an entirely portless iPhone planned

37 Comments

Microsoft is forcing Windows 10 November 2019 Update on people

23 Comments

Linux users get an early Christmas gift -- Microsoft Teams

11 Comments

Microsoft is about to start aggressively advertising Windows 10 to Windows 7 stragglers

9 Comments

Amazon is getting free access to NHS medical data

9 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.