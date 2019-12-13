Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released two new Windows 10 version 2004 builds this week: build 19037 made PowerShell ISE a feature on demand, and build 19041.1 for the Fast and Slow rings made polishing fixes to the next feature update. Microsoft enabled the new Quick Search feature globally on Windows 10 as well. Previously, Quick Search was only available to devices set to EN-US.

Discounts this week

New Windows apps and games

Dolby Vision Extensions

The application enables Dolby Vision (an HDR format by Dolby Laboratories) on the PC. It provides "spectacular imagery" using the three Dolby Vision picture modes Dark, Bright and Vivid.

The application requires a Dolby Vision licensed device.

Notepad++ Editor

A port of the popular open source Notepad-replacement and source code editor Notepad++ is now available as a Windows Store application.

The newly released application supports all major NotePad++ features such as syntax highlighting, support for extensions and macros, or advanced searching and replace operations.

New Windows themes

Chilly Morning, 15 images of  "frosty, light-filled views of early winter mornings".

Sun and Sand PREMIUM, 10 4K images sunny beaches.

Notable Updates

Sketchable update introduces brush smoothing, five-sector symmetry, and color swatches.

The Your Phone app's Call feature is now available for all users.

