Own an Apple Watch? You need to check out this clever new USB-C charger from Satechi

The Apple Watch is undoubtedly the best smartwatch on the market, but that isn't saying very much. Wearables are often nothing more than a fashion statement masquerading as an essential piece of technology. Consumers have these grand ideas about being more productive and healthy by buying a smartwatch, only to discover the wearable becomes both a notification nuisance and yet another thing you have to charge. Hey, at least it can double as a Roku remote these days...

With all of that said, Apple Watch has many fans, and while the device's battery life has gotten better, it still only lasts a mere day at best -- certainly not weeks. And so, if you are a road warrior, you will need to carry a charger for it in your bag. But what if I told you there was an innovative new Apple Watch charger that makes the official charger look like crap? It's true. Today, popular accessory-maker Satechi releases the very clever USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch.

"Keep your Apple Watch powered wherever you go with the Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock. Designed to fit all Apple Watch sizes, the Magnetic Charging Dock features an USB-C connection to recharge your Apple Watch when connected to any powered Type-C device. With its sleek yet ultra-portable design, the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock helps keep your Apple Watch powered and on your wrist for when it matters most," says Satechi.

The company further says, "Satechi’s USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock is Apple MFi-certified for guaranteed compatibility with all Apple Watch models. To complement other Apple devices and accessories, the charging dock comes in a modern, space gray aluminum finish and the built-in magnetic charging module quickly recharges an Apple Watch when connected to any USB-C port, so users never run out of juice. The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock features a detachable USB-C cable, making it easy to carry and perfect for travel."

Obviously, the genus of this product is its versatility. It can be plugged directly into an iPad Pro, MacBook, or any other USB-C enabled laptop -- the extension cable isn't required. Of course, the cable will come in handy at times, so it is nice to have included in the box.

The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch can be had now directly from Satechi here. The price is $44.99, but for a limited time, you can get ut for less. By using the code GIFTSATECHI at checout, you will save 20 percent. That code expires on December 26, however, so you should act fast if interested.