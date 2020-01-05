Samsung to reveal new devices on February 11 -- Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy S11?

Having just announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, Samsung is gearing up for another couple of announcements -- possibly the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2. There have also been suggestions that one of the announcements could relate to the Galaxy S20.

The company has officially announced that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco on February 11. Promised are "new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences".

On Twitter, Samsung invited fans to "say hello to a whole new Galaxy" and shared a video that gives an obfuscated glimpse at two different sized devices. Neither seem to have the familiar aspect ratios of most phones, and one is distinctly square. Details are completely unknown at the moment, but it's only a little over a month until the event takes place.

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020

On its newsroom pages, Samsung shared the video and also wrote: