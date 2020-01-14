Kensington releases Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball

No Comments

Back in the day, there were two types of people -- mouse users and trackball users. There were obviously far more of the former, but the latter were very passionate about trackballs. In fact, there are some consumers that buy and hoard them out of fear that their favorite model will one day be unobtainable.

If you aren't familiar, a trackball is a productivity-focused pointing device that allows the user to move the on-screen cursor by manipulating a ball with their thumb. This type of device can be a godsend for those with wrist issues, as you don't need to move your arm like with a mouse. It is definitely not a good choice for gamers, however.

ALSO READ: Kensington launches beautiful SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station

Today, Kensington launches a new trackball that should delight fans of this device type. Called "Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball," it has a lot going for it. As the name suggests, it connects to your computer wirelessly and it is ergonomically correct by being vertical -- another blessing for those with wrist issues. The wheel offers both vertical and horizontal scrolling too. Battery life is quite impressive, as you can get 18 months of use from just two AA batteries.

ALSO READ: Warning: Windows 7 is losing support, but so is this popular version of Ubuntu Linux!

"A 60° tilt angle keeps the wrist in a natural handshake position to improve wrist and forearm posture and decrease the risk of musculoskeletal conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis. New trackball users can enjoy improved precision and productivity with a simple learning curve. The Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball uses the same left click, right click, and scroll wheel operation as a traditional mouse, while providing the advantages of a trackball with a simple roll of the thumb," says Kensington.

The company further says, "The premium optical tracking sensor and triple DPI switch provide optimal precision and easy cursor speed transitions. The 34mm finger-operated trackball requires a small desktop footprint, and lets users navigate multiple monitors and large files with smooth cursor control. Connect the vertical trackball to up to three different devices -- one via the 2.4GHz nano dongle that stows inside the trackball body, and two additional connections via Bluetooth. A built-in trackball ejection button enables effortless removal of the trackball for cleaning to keep it functioning smoothly."

The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball (model K75326) can be had here for just $79.99. That's actually quite the reasonable price given all you are getting here. Keep in mind, even if you don't have any health issues with your wrist, a vertical trackball can still be a great investment. Some people just prefer it to a mouse, but also, it can be a good option for home theater PCs, as you don't need a flat surface to use it. It can also be beneficial for those with very little desk space.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How enterprises can improve employee training programs through tech-driven contextual learning

34% of data breaches are inside jobs

Kensington releases Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball

US warns UK against 'madness' of using Huawei for 5G

Apple may replace your iPhone XS, XS Max or XR Smart Battery Case for free

Visa acquires fintech startup Plaid for $5.3 billion

Today is the day Windows 7 dies, but you can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free

Most Commented Stories

Warning: Windows 7 is losing support, but so is this popular version of Ubuntu Linux!

168 Comments

Windows 7 is dead -- switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.8 NOW!

36 Comments

This remastered Windows 7 is the Microsoft operating system you've been waiting for

19 Comments

New nuisance call act could help cut down on spammy telemarketing calls

15 Comments

Laplink makes it easy to switch to Windows 10 with its Windows 7 Migration Kit

13 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.