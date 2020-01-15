I'm Ronnie Kray -- which notorious mobster are you?

Las Vegas’ National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement (aka The Mob Museum) has launched a new smartphone app (a mob-ile app, if you will).

The app aims to provide the ultimate guide to the museum, delivering information on the history of the Mob and law enforcement. The main point of interest for users though will no doubt be its Doppelgangster feature, which lets you find out who from the mob world you most look like.

Doppelgangster compares a user’s facial features with a database of more than 800 images spanning from "notable heroes, villains, singers, comedians and entertainers" -- as well as many others from the Mob world -- to identify your closest match. Narrow the options down by male, female or both, and then take a selfie -- this image never leaves your device.

I tried it three times, and each time it matched me with notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray. I'm not sure I can see the similarity, but the app claimed a 76 percent match so who am I to argue?

In addition to the Doppelgangster feature, the app offers:

An interactive map of all four floors of the Museum, with the ability for a user to locate themselves within the building in real time.

A comprehensive list of all exhibits with photos, descriptions of important artifacts in its collection, and their locations within the Museum.

Self-guided tours which allow users to experience the Museum through a different lens, discovering new artifacts and pockets of history at each stop. "Quick Hits" spotlights the biggest names, the most heinous crimes and the most significant artifacts in a fast-paced, 45-minute tour. Interactive themed tours include "Viva Las Vegas," which allows guests to explore how Las Vegas, with some help from the Mob, transformed from a desert railroad town into an international tourist destination, while "Selfie Tour" takes guests to the Museum’s most photogenic stops. Users will tap through fascinating insights at each stop, learning along the way.

Missions, which include "Find Las Vegas Lawbreakers" and "Bring Down the Mob," encourage visitors to scour the Museum’s exhibitions in search of answers.

Descriptions of upcoming public programs hosted at The Mob Museum.

General Museum information, including the option to purchase tickets, hours of operation, donation and membership.

"This app enhances the Museum experience for our guests, allowing them to engage with us before, during and after their visit," explains Jonathan Ullman, president and chief executive officer, The Mob Museum. "It gives guests new ways to make the most out of their visit while onsite and allows us to build better relationships with people who aren’t physically at the Museum. We now have another option to connect with those who are interested in our content or in our mission of advancing the public’s understanding of organized crime and law enforcement."

The app is free for Android and iOS and can be downloaded from here.