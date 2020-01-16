Google announces end of support dates for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS

The end of support for Chrome apps has been a long time coming -- Google announced more than two years ago that it was going to start winding things down.

The Chrome Web Store has already been stripped of the App section on Windows, macOS and Linux, and now Google has announced that it is to be pulled from Chrome OS too. The company has also revealed the dates on which support will be dropped completely for all platforms.

Unsurprisingly, it is Chrome OS users that will enjoy support for longer, but over the course of the next couple of years Google will be "phasing out support for Chrome Apps across all operating systems". Later this year, no new submission will be accepted in the Chrome Web Store, and by the middle of the year Chrome Apps on Windows, macOS and Linux will no longer be supported.

Most Chrome OS users can expect to lose support by the middle of next year, but anyone with Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade has until the middle of 2022.

Here's the full timetable direct from Google:

  • March 2020: Chrome Web Store will stop accepting new Chrome Apps. Developers will be able to update existing Chrome Apps through June 2022.
  • June 2020: End support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Customers who have Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade will have access to a policy to extend support through December 2020.
  • December 2020: End support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux.
  • June 2021: End support for NaCl, PNaCl, and PPAPI APIs.
  • June 2021: End support for Chrome Apps on Chrome OS. Customers who have Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade will have access to a policy to extend support through June 2022.
  • June 2022: End support for Chrome Apps on Chrome OS for all customers.



