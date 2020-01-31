Microsoft celebrates Super Bowl LIV with limited-edition Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 Xbox One X giveaway

Friday is finally here, signaling the unofficial start to "Super Bowl Weekend." The big game isn't until Sunday, but there will be plenty of coverage of Super Bowl LIV leading up to the actual game. As a New York Jets fan, I am used to not having a horse in the race, but I will still enjoy watching the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out for the championship.

To celebrate Super Bowl LIV, Microsoft has teamed up with EA (developer of Madden 20) and sneaker-maker Nike for a very cool limited-edition Xbox One X console. It is so limited, in fact, that there is only one being made. The "Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 Xbox One X," as it is called, cannot be bought either -- it can only be won.

"The limited-edition Xbox One X features an all-white foundation with speckled red and blue details matching the outsole of the sneakers, representing the EA Sports logo and NFL shield. The iconic Nike swoosh and Madden NFL 20 title can be seen imprinted on the top of the console along with EA Sports infamous tagline, 'It's In The Game,' which is also featured on the shoes’ interchangeable laces. The console comes with two controllers, one red-themed controller and one blue-themed controller, perfectly matching the design of the console and shoes," says Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing, Microsoft.

Greenberg further explains, "Starting January 31 at 8:00am PT through February 8 at 7:00pm PT, fans will have the chance to win the console of sneakerhead dreams -- all you need to do is retweet the Xbox contest tweet and include the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes. One lucky winner will receive the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s, Nike x Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X console plus two custom controllers, and a copy of Madden NFL 20."

This limited-edition console is going to be highly coveted, as it will interest many groups of people, such as gamers, sports fans, and sneaker enthusiasts. The fact that only one is being made will make it highly valuable and collectible.

Entering is insanely easy too -- you just send a tweet. Keep in mind, however, that the 8:00am time listed above is Pacific time -- before you enter, you should make sure that the contest has actually started. Also, according to the rules (which you can read here), you must be following @xbox too.