Yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems

Problematic updates for Windows 10 have become pretty common these days, and now it has happened again.

Microsoft released the KB4532695 update last week to address problems with Explorer which were introduced by the November 2019 Update. But this update has itself been found to cause issues, with users complaining of BSoDs, audio problems and more.

See also:

Crashes and the blue screen of death are by far the most common problems that users are complaining about with the optional update, but it's certainly not the end of the story. Over on the Microsoft Community site, there is a growing list of posts from disgruntled Windows 10 users.

As well as BSoDs, some people say they are experiencing very slow boot times after installing KB4532695, while others complain of non-functioning audio or Bluetooth.

There are also users who have problems with their displays, some who are unable to power up their computers, and some who have issues with BitLocker.

Uninstalling the update seems to get things back to normal, but this means you'll have to put up with the previous set of problems that it was supposed to fix.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock