This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

No Comments

Microsoft Windows has evolved a lot over the years, and while there are still plenty of people who prefer Windows 7 over Windows 10, I can’t imagine there’s many users out there who truly hanker for the days of Windows 95 or 98.

But there are people who enjoy customizing Microsoft’s operating system, and a Redditor by the name of WunJZ has given his copy of Windows 10 an impressive Windows 98 makeover.

SEE ALSO: Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware'

The themed OS has the classic Windows 98 look, with a grey taskbar and the original icons. It also has an old-look File Manager, Paint, and Space Cadet 3D Pinball.

The screenshot above even has the original Google home page in the browser for an additional touch of nostalgia.

Explaining how the theme was created, WunJZ says:

I know this wasn't perfect and there still things I can tweak but I still like it, the theme was done using Windowsblinds and the SkinStudio, the sounds and most of the icons were pulled off old windows disks I still have. I've done the same thing with XP but to a more in-depth way so I will probably continue to tweak this.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Demystifying penetration testing

This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

Cyber insurance and its place in business security strategy [Q&A]

Mac threats overtake Windows for the first time

Microsoft Excel gets powerful XLOOKUP function

Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware'

OpenShot 2.5 unveils hardware acceleration support, plus more performance improvements

Most Commented Stories

Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware'

316 Comments

Switching from Windows 7 to Ubuntu Linux is very easy, so why is Canonical making it seem so hard?

76 Comments

Microsoft uses Start menu ads to promote its Edge browser

35 Comments

System76 'Thelio Major' Ubuntu Linux desktop gets jaw-dropping 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X option

26 Comments

Search is down for Windows 10 users [Updated]

26 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.