CORSAIR SCIMITAR RGB ELITE gaming mouse has a dozen thumb buttons

Last year, we told you about the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED -- a gaming mouse with six thumb buttons. For many folks, a half-dozen thumb buttons would be overwhelming. Well, today, CORSAIR launches a mouse that is even crazier than Logitech's. The "SCIMITAR RGB ELITE," as it is called, has a dozen thumb buttons!

The number of buttons (there are 17 that are programmable) isn’t the only exciting N.H. thing about this wired mouse, however. Also interesting is it’s impressive 18,000 DPI and customizeable RGB lighting. Oh, and it looks really cool too!

“For MOBA and MMO players who need quick access to a host of shortcuts, commands, and complex macros, the CORSAIR SCIMITAR RGB ELITE combines a total of 17 programmable buttons with an upgraded 18,000 DPI optical sensor. The SCIMITAR RGB ELITE’s patented Key Slider control system allows users to reposition the side button cluster 8mm forward or backward to find the most comfortable position for a grid of 12 fully programmable side buttons,” says CORSAIR.

The company further says, “CORSAIR iCUE software powers the SCIMITAR RGB ELITE’s extensive customization options, starting with multi-command macro programming and remapping for all of its 17 buttons. iCUE also enables customization of four distinct RGB lighting zones, which can be synchronized with all other iCUE-compatible devices in your setup for an unforgettable light show, as well as sensitivity adjustments in single DPI steps, surface calibration, and more.“

CORSAIR shares specifications below.

Mouse Warranty: Two years

Programmable Buttons: 17

DPI: 18,000 DPI

Sensor: PMW3391

Sensor Type: Optical

Mouse Backlighting: 4 Zone RGB

On Board Memory: Yes

On-board Memory Profiles: 3

Mouse button Type: Omron

Connectivity: Wired

Mouse Button Durability: 50M L/R Click

Grip Type: Palm

Weight Tuning: No

Weight: 122g (w/out cable and accessories)

Cable: 1.8m Braided Fiber

Report Rate: Selectable 1000Hz/500Hz/250Hz/125Hz

The CORSAIR SCIMITAR RGB ELITE gaming mouse can be had here immediately for $79.99. In addition, CORSAIR has released a new premium mouse pad to go with the mouse -- the M500 found here for $49.99.