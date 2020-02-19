One in three SMBs uses free consumer security tools

No Comments

open digital lock

New research from cybersecurity company BullGuard reveals that one in three SMBs in the US and UK rely on free consumer cybersecurity tools and one in five has no endpoint protection at all.

The study also finds 43 percent of SMB owners have no cybersecurity defense plan in place -- leaving their most sensitive financial, customer and business data, and ultimately their companies, at significant risk.

"Small businesses are not immune to cyberattacks and data breaches and are often targeted specifically because they often fail to prioritize security," says Paul Lipman, CEO of BullGuard. "Caught between inadequate consumer solutions and overly complex enterprise software, many small business owners may be inclined to skip cybersecurity. It only takes one attack, however, to bring a business to its knees."

There are some worrying attitudes to cybersecurity among smaller businesses revealed by the study. Nearly 60 percent of SMB owners believe their business is unlikely to be targeted by cybercriminals, however the results show that 18.5 percent of SMB owners have suffered from a cyberattack or data breach within the past year.

Unfortunately, while securing data can be simple, remediation is not. Companies that fall victim to a cyber attack often experience significant downtime that seriously impacts productivity, data privacy, and even revenue. Once breached, 25 percent of SMB owners state they had to spend $10,000 or more to resolve the attack, which could be devastating for a small company. As for time lost, 50 percent of SMB owners say it took 24 hours or longer to recover from a breach or cyberattack, while 25 percent report they lost business as a result, and almost 40 percent say they lost crucial data.

A majority, 65 percent, of SMB owners report managing their cybersecurity in-house, but less than 10 percent say they have a dedicated IT staff member.

There's a summary of the findings in infographic form below.

BullGuard SMB security infographic

Image Credit: maxkabakov / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

One in three SMBs uses free consumer security tools

Criminals target APIs to attack financial services systems

Ring makes two-factor authentication mandatory for all its devices

Coral Nintendo Switch Lite is the video game console of your grandma's dreams

HyperX unveils very rare JuJu Smith-Schuster Cloud MIX gaming headset

RCS messaging lands in Your Phone app for Windows 10

5G revenue from IoT connections to reach $8 billion by 2025

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 users are losing user profiles and desktop files thanks to KB4532693 update bug

74 Comments

Facebook claims there are 2 billion WhatsApp users

33 Comments

A new Ubuntu Linux LTS is now available

31 Comments

Add the classic Windows XP Start menu to Windows 10

30 Comments

Download Debian-based MX Linux 19.1 now

30 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.