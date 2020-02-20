Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19569, plus new colorful icons
Today, Microsoft rolls out the latest Windows 10 Preview build to Insiders on the Fast ring.
Build 19569 delivers the usual round of improvements and fixes, but Windows Insiders will from today also begin to start seeing new icons for built-in Windows 10 apps like Mail and Calendar.
More icons will arrive in the future, and many of them will be available as app updates through the Microsoft Store.
General changes, improvements, and fixes in the new build include
- Fixed an issue resulting in OneDrive not working and using an unexpectedly high amount of CPU for some Insiders on the previous build.
- Resolved an issue where SCSI drivers weren’t being recognized with certain third-party virtual machines, which was causing c1900191 errors on these devices. Microsoft is continuing to investigate additional c1900191 errors on other devices.
- Fixed an issue impacting Start menu reliability after upgrade for some Insiders.
- Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing a green screen with a SYSTEMTHREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED error on recent builds.
Known issues are:
- BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.
- Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.
- Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.
- The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).
- When you upgrade with certain languages, like Japanese, the "Installing Windows X%" page isn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes are displayed).
- Microsoft is continuing to investigate the issue where input stops working in some places if clipboard history (WIN+V) is dismissed without pasting anything.
- The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.