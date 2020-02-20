Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19569, plus new colorful icons

Today, Microsoft rolls out the latest Windows 10 Preview build to Insiders on the Fast ring.

Build 19569 delivers the usual round of improvements and fixes, but Windows Insiders will from today also begin to start seeing new icons for built-in Windows 10 apps like Mail and Calendar.

More icons will arrive in the future, and many of them will be available as app updates through the Microsoft Store.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in the new build include

Fixed an issue resulting in OneDrive not working and using an unexpectedly high amount of CPU for some Insiders on the previous build.

Resolved an issue where SCSI drivers weren’t being recognized with certain third-party virtual machines, which was causing c1900191 errors on these devices. Microsoft is continuing to investigate additional c1900191 errors on other devices.

Fixed an issue impacting Start menu reliability after upgrade for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing a green screen with a SYSTEMTHREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED error on recent builds.

Known issues are: