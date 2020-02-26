IBM-backed global code challenge focuses on climate change

IBM Call for Code

Now in its third year, the Call for Code Global Challenge encourages and fosters the creation of practical applications built on open source software. The goal is to employ technology in new ways that can make an immediate and lasting humanitarian impact in communities around the world.

For the 2020 challenge IBM is joining forces with key UN agencies and world leaders to help tackle climate change.

A recent global study for IBM conducted by Morning Consult surveyed more than 3,000 developers found that 79 percent of respondents agree that climate change is something that can be reduced or fought with technology. In addition three quarters of respondents agree that the open source community can help scale climate change solutions to communities in need.

"There is an urgent need to take action against climate change, and IBM is uniquely positioned to connect leading humanitarian experts with the most talented and passionate developers around the world," says Bob Lord, IBM senior vice president of cognitive applications and developer ecosystems. "IBM is determined to identify, deploy, and scale technology solutions that can help save lives, empower people, and create a better world for future generations."

Last year's Call for Code Global Challenge winning team, Prometeo, created a wearable device that measures carbon monoxide, smoke concentration, humidity, and temperature to monitor firefighter safety in real-time as well as to help improve their health outcomes in the long-term.

"As part of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, we are proud to work with our founding partner IBM to help commemorate this momentous occasion by focusing the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge on climate change. By inspiring and empowering developers around the world to help with this global threat, Call for Code can generate real impact," says David Clark, creator of Call for Code and CEO of David Clark Cause. "I am also excited President Bill Clinton returns for the third year as an eminent judge for the challenge, along with leading experts in human rights, disaster response, business, and technology from all over the world."

You can find out more about how to take part in the challenge at CallforCode.org and on the IBM developer site.

