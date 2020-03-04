CCleaner introduces new ‘Health Check' feature

Under Avast’s ownership, popular system cleaning tool CCleaner has suffered more than its fair share of issues.

If you’ve stuck with the software, then the good news is today sees the launch of a new 'Health Check' feature which aims to make it easier to keep your PC running faster and smoother.

Health Check unifies CCleaner’s most popular optimization and cleaning tools within one simple-to-use interface and focuses on improving speed, space, privacy and security.

The feature performs the following tasks:

  • Privacy: Deletes browsing history and cookies that accumulate over time, to keep online activities private and prevent users from being followed by ads or displayed higher prices.
  • Space: Deletes junk files, for example, temporary files, that are continuously created as PC users browse the internet or run applications. This creates valuable space and makes room for photos, videos, and more.
  • Speed: Speeds up the computer’s boot time by identifying and safely disabling unnecessary startup items.
  • Security: Checks for the latest updates, and safely updates applications in one go, to give users the latest stability, feature, and security updates, which are essential to protect a computer.

Paul Yung, VP Products at CCleaner, says, "CCleaner’s interface was originally developed with more advanced PC users in mind. As the product has grown in popularity, with over 2.5 billion downloads to date, we want to make it as easy as possible for all of our users to take advantage of the software’s full functionality. Health Check does just this, giving users of any technical ability, the choice, confidence and control of how they can keep their machine clean, safe and fast with just a few clicks."

Health Check sits alongside CCleaner’s 'Custom Clean' screen, and is the default view for the software when it is first opened. Users can set either option as their home screen however.

The new feature is available on all versions of CCleaner (Free, Professional, Pro Trial). The software can be downloaded here.

