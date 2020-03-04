Microsoft gives us a preview of a new Start menu concept for Windows 10

During a Windows Insider webcast, Microsoft shared a new design concept for the Start menu in Windows 10.

In the video stream, the Windows Insider team showed off a new look that is being explored. The team confirmed that Live Tiles are here to stay, but they are not visible in the new design. This is because the new look is only going to be available when Live Tiles are disabled.

There have long been rumors that Live Tiles are going to be killed off, but this does not seem to be on the immediate horizon. Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc says: "Those that enjoy their Live Tiles will continue to be able to do so".

In the new Start menu design -- which you can see above -- there is a more uniform background color, in stark contrast to the multi-colored chaos we currently have in Windows 10. If the preview is anything to go by, the Start menu is going to be much easier on the eye.

Jump to 46 minutes 53 seconds in the video below to see the Start menu:

The Start menu concept is very much in keeping with the look of the new Windows 10 icons which Microsoft has started to roll out to users, and it fully embraces the Fluent Design language.