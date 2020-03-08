Google stops issuing security warnings to Microsoft Edge users

When Google started to warn Microsoft Edge users about potential security issues to encourage them to switch to Chrome, it seemed as though the browser wars were in full effect once again.

But now Google seems to have realized that displaying the warning to users of Chromium-based Edge is, well, a little petty. The company no long displays such warnings -- a move which could remove an obstacle for those who have been sitting on the fence about switching.

When you visit the Chrome Web Store using the new Microsoft Edge, the message that appeared at the top of the page that advised users "Google recommends switching to Chrome to use extensions securely" is no longer displayed. Edge, however, still only officially supported a very limited number of hand-picked extensions.

But the good news is that not only is it possible to install extension from the Chrome Web Store, people are no longer being discouraged from doing so. The old warning message has been replaced with one that reads: "You can now add extensions from the Chrome Web Store to Microsoft Edge -- click on 'Add to Chrome'."

While it is probably fair to say that there is no love lost between Google and Microsoft, it's good to see that Google has decided to stop trying to intimidate people that are not using its browser.

