Logitech launches new line of premium 'POWERED' Qi wireless chargers

Qi wireless charging is one of the best inventions ever -- from a consumer electronics perspective, at least. True, its no penicillin or automobile, but it has been a godsend for smartphone users. No longer do you have to fiddle about with cables like early man. Instead, you can live like you are in the year 3020 and charge up your devices by placing them atop a pad. Hell, it's not just smartphones using this technology, but things like headsets and keyboards too! Yes, it seems like Qi is being added to everything these days, and I couldn't be more pleased.

Today, Logitech is expanding it Qi wireless charging game with a trio of new "POWERED" chargers. Evolving from the original model, this line of chargers is designed to focus on simplicity and excellence. In other words, not only do they charge your devices, but they will look good while doing it. After all, this is Logitech we are talking about -- its accessories are always excellent. In fact, the company is calling these chargers "magical."

There are three models from which to choose -- the "POWERED Wireless Charging Pad" which holds your phone flat, the "POWERED Wireless Charging Stand" which holds it vertically, and the "POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock" which holds your phone upright while also charging an Apple Watch and AirPods (or second phone).

"All three products in the Logitech POWERED family are Qi-certified, making them compatible with Qi-enabled devices. These products offer fast charging for Apple (7.5W) and Samsung (9W) devices, so you can spend less time charging and more time doing. Finally, the chargers utilize a combination of internal heat sensors and algorithms to manage temperature, prevent overheating and ensure the optimal level of power is delivered to get you charged up faster," says Logitech.

The company further says, "No matter what your world looks like, we can help transform it into a wireless one. POWERED wireless chargers were engineered using the exacting Swiss standards that have helped Logitech ship more than a billion products over the past 35 years. Consider this your open invitation to the most magical charging experience ever."

All three new wireless chargers can be ordered from Logitech immediately. The Charging Pad can be had here for $39.99 in blue sage, graphite, lilac, and white. The Charging Stand can be pre-ordered here (shipping in May) for $59.99 in graphite or white. The most exciting model -- the 3-in-1 dock -- costs the most of the bunch, as you can expect. It is being sold for $129.99 here in graphite or white.