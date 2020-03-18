Logitech Combo Touch Case for iPad has detachable keyboard and integrated trackpad

Earlier today, Apple shocked the world with its newest iPad Pro. While that tablet is very nice, it was an accessory for it that caused true excitement. You see, the all new Magic Keyboard has an integrated trackpad, meaning the iPad can do double duty as a tablet and a laptop. It's like a Microsoft Surface, only much better. Unfortunately, both the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard are quite expensive, making the combo nothing more than a dream for many consumers.

Thankfully, this trackpad support is not limited to any specific iPad, meaning it can work with a non-Pro model too. In fact, any iPad that gets the upgrade to iPadOS 13.4 will also get the compatibility. If you are someone like me that owns a meager 7th generation iPad (which will get iPadOS 13.4), I have some really great news -- Logitech has announced a keyboard case with trackpad that works with the lower-end Apple tablet. Called "Combo Touch Case," it isn't just compatible with the the 7th-gen iPad -- there is also a model for the older iPad Pro 10.5 and the 3rd-gen iPad Air. The keyboard is detachable too, offering a more comfortable experience when using the iPad as a tablet. There is even a holder for the first-generation iPad Pencil. Best of all, it will protect against drops and bumps.

"Using the trackpad of Combo Touch, you’ll fast track your productivity with the same multi-finger gesture controls you already know and love such as swipe, scroll, switch apps, pinch and double-tap. A full row of shortcut keys provides one-tap access to the Home Screen, search, media controls, and add screen brightness control or backlit brightness control. Well-spaced backlit keys and a familiar layout offer comfortable, efficient typing with five adjustable levels of brightness to see what you’re doing in any environment. Combo Touch is compatible with Smart Connector so you can instantly pair and power your iPad -- never needing to charge Combo Touch," says Logitech.

The company further says, "Combo Touch is ready for any task with support for four use modes including typing, viewing, sketching and reading. Dock the keyboard upright and pull out the kickstand with 40° of tilt to type out notes or emails. When typing isn’t needed just detach the keyboard and sit back and relax to use iPad for movie watching and gaming. The lightweight case protects the corners of iPad and keeps the front and back safe from scuffs, scratches and spills. Combo Touch easily stores Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil (1st generation) so you can hand-write notes, sketch drawings or mark up documents directly on iPad whenever creativity strikes."

Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech provides the following statement.

The Combo Touch brings a new way to interact with iPad, giving you an on-screen cursor to edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations and to navigate in comfort with familiar gestures. Our new keyboard brings over 20 years of Logitech typing experience together with a trackpad, and is compatible with the Smart Connector for an all-new iPad experience.

Unfortunately, you cannot buy the Logitech Combo Touch Case this month, nor can you get it next month. Sadly, it won't be available until May! Ugh. That is like an eternity. Even worse, it seems you cannot yet pre-order either. When it does hit stores, however, it will sell for a very reasonable $149.99. This is much more affordable than the Apple Magic Keyboard which starts at $279.