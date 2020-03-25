HyperX unveils Cloud Alpha S Blackout headset for gaming and work from home

Black is beautiful. And so, HyperX is releasing a new variant of its popular Cloud Alpha S headset in that color. Well, technically black isn't a color, but a total absence of it, but I digress. Called "Cloud Alpha S Blackout," it is entirely black, giving it a very cool look. This is much appreciated, as not all gamers want a colorful product that looks like it is designed for millennials or gen-z.

This Blackout variant is subtle and classy. It wouldn't look out of place in a business setting. In fact, with so many people doing the "work from home" thing these days, HyperX even suggests using it for remote work and video conferencing.

"With a new brilliant yet subdued all black design, the new Alpha S Blackout addition features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound with an advanced audio control mixer to easily activate surround sound and to adjust the mic between game, chat and work from home. Mechanical bass adjustment sliders allow for three levels of bass fine-tuning providing listeners with a richer audio gaming experience. The Cloud Alpha S Blackout utilizes dual chamber technology to separate bass from the mids and highs for accurate and smooth in-game audio," says HYperX.

The company further says, "The Cloud Alpha S features signature HyperX comfort with premium memory foam ear cushions, an extra breathable leatherette and a durable aluminum frame. The headset also comes equipped with a detachable noise cancellation mic, braided cable, spare set of fabric ear cushions,and travel bag."

HyperX shares specifications below.

Part Number

HX-HSCAS-BK/WW

Headphone

Driver: Custom dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 13Hz – 27kHz

Impedance: 65 Ω

Sound pressure level: 99dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 1%

Weight: 310g

Weight with mic: 321g

Cable length: 1m

Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz – 18kHz

Sensitivity: -38dBV (0dB=1V/Pa at 1kHz)

USB Audio Control Mixer

Weight: 57g

Cable length: 2m

Nathan Almond, HyperX headset business manager, provides the following statement.

We are excited to introduce our second color variation to HyperX Cloud Alpha S lineup. We can now offer gamers more ways to customize their setup with a custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 virtual surround sound headset that has all the comfort and style of the original HyperX Cloud for extended gaming and working from home.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout headset can be purchased here immediately. It costs the same $129.99 as the original black/blue variant. While it is regarded as one of the best gaming headsets on the market, even if you don't game, you might consider it for listening to music, watching movies, or working from home.