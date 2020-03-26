Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free

No Comments

Last week, software publisher IObit launched a giveaway site, making 50,000 licenses of its paid PRO products -- including Advanced SystemCare Ultimate and Malware Fighter -- available for free.

It did this in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to improve people's PC experience. Today it takes another step in helping those suffering from slower internet as a result of ever greater numbers working from home, by making Internet Booster PRO free for a limited time.

Internet Booster is a PRO function in Advanced SystemCare that promises to boost internet speeds by up to 300 percent (your mileage will vary, of course).

IObit explains that "More and more people are staying at home working and learning. According to Broadbandnow report, eighty eight (44 percent) of the 200 cities they analyzed have experienced some degree of network degradation over the past week compared to the 10 weeks prior."

So, from today, anyone using the free edition of Advanced SystemCare will find that Internet Booster is now available, and enabled by default.

If you don’t have Advanced SystemCare installed, you can get the latest version from here.

Photo Credit: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free

Google resumes Chrome and Chrome OS releases with an updated schedule

MX Player launches free movie and TV streaming service in US, UK and more

Gift card scam sends out malicious USB drives

All 4G networks are vulnerable to cyberattack and 5G isn’t immune either

Facebook is doing more to promote reliable information about coronavirus

Cybercriminals exploit opportunity to target remote workforces

Most Commented Stories

Kodi is knocked off Google following DMCA takedown request

38 Comments

VPNs are tracking and recording their users

34 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 'Debbie' is here, but you don't want it

24 Comments

IObit is giving away PRO licenses because of the coronavirus -- grab Advanced SystemCare Ultimate, Malware Fighter, and more for free

24 Comments

Microsoft may hide the Control Panel in Windows 10

23 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.