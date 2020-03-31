SiriusXM is free through May 15 to help with Coronavirus isolation boredom

We are weeks into people self-isolating in their homes due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19), and apparently, many are getting bored. As someone who is staying indoors to help "flatten the curve" and prevent the spread of the virus, I have to wonder if these bored people are nuts. I mean, look, we live in a world where the internet exists, and you can stream thousands upon thousands of films right in your living room. Not to mention video games, books, television, radio, board games, puzzles, and more. In 2020, I don't know how anyone can be bored, but OK, I guess some people live more exciting lives than me.

If you feel the need to have even more entertainment in your life, I have some great news. SiriusXM is free through May 15! No, this does not include satellite access for your car -- it is limited to streaming. But still, it is the same content, including the highly coveted Howard Stern Show! The company is even launching a special channel called "#StayHome Radio," which will only play feel-good tunes. Best of all, you don't even need to enter a credit card to get the access, so there is no worry about being charged when the offering ends -- there is nothing to cancel.

"Howard Stern today announced that starting today through May 15, SiriusXM will start offering free access to its full lineup of Premier Streaming content to listeners in North America. Howard kicked off the unprecedented Stream Free access this morning while hosting The Howard Stern Show, on channel 100, from his home," says SiriusXM.

Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO explains, "With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone, In the days ahead, we hope it's a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning."

There is no catch here, folks -- just an honest-to-goodness free offer during the pandemic. This is quite generous, and I applaud SiriusXM for doing it. My only concern is that since there is no credit card required, there is nothing to stop children from signing up and hearing explicit content. But hey, that responsibility ultimately falls on parents.

If you want to get started streaming SiriusXM for free, simply click or tap here.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/ Shutterstock