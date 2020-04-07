Fintech firm Curve launches numberless cards for investors in Europe

Curve, the UK-based fintech company, has announced that European investors from its crowdfunding round will be among the first to received more secure numberless payment cards.

The cards do not feature primary account numbers (PAN) on their face to improve security. The cards' chips have the data stored on them so they can be used for contactless payments, chip and PIN transactions or in machines, and card details can only be accessed from within the Curve mobile app.

Curve broke into the fintech market back in 2016, offering a way for people with multiple bank accounts and cards to manage their money from one place. The new PAN-less cards are similar to the Apple Card which is available in the US, and it can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Curve's chief operating officer, Nathalie Oestmann, says:

PAN-less technology is the future for all payment cards, and we are truly very proud that Curve's crowdfunding investors will be among the first in Europe to benefit from the technology. Not only are these new investor cards more secure and easier to use, but the clean, de-cluttered and minimalist design is something we feel our investors are going to be very happy with.

The company has not indicated when the PAN-less card will get a wider release.

