Avast Secure Browser lands on Android complete with a built-in VPN

Avast has launched an Android version of its security- and privacy-focused web browser. Avast Secure Browser features various DNS options and a built-in VPN to calm the fears of those concerned about their privacy.

This is not all the browser has to offer. There's also anti-tracking technology and complete data encryption to take care of the security side of things as well.

Already available for macOS and Windows, Avast Secure Browser is described by its makers as a "privacy-first browser", and the release of a mobile version comes as the company reacts to the fact that mobile devices now account for nearly half of worldwide web page views. The bundled VPN is completely unlimited, and the browser also features automatic ad blocking.

Announcing the availability of the browser, Avast says:

Today, we're proud to introduce Avast Secure Browser for Android because it's even more than just an encrypted browser. It’s a Swiss Army knife of useful tools for comprehensive defense against mobile online threats. Along with encrypting your data, it also includes a VPN to keep you anonymous online and protect you over public Wi-Fi, and adblock that restricts pesky ads, allowing your webpages to load faster. As for data encryption, our browser encrypts more than any other browser, including your bookmarks, your downloads, your videos and pictures, your IP address, your DNS queries, and everything you stream. It's the all-in-one browser solution that lets you play, shop, and bank online safely without worry.

You can find out more about Avast Secure Browser here and download it from the Google Play Store.