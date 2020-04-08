Avast Secure Browser lands on Android complete with a built-in VPN

No Comments

Avast Secure Browser

Avast has launched an Android version of its security- and privacy-focused web browser. Avast Secure Browser features various DNS options and a built-in VPN to calm the fears of those concerned about their privacy.

This is not all the browser has to offer. There's also anti-tracking technology and complete data encryption to take care of the security side of things as well.

See also:

Already available for macOS and Windows, Avast Secure Browser is described by its makers as a "privacy-first browser", and the release of a mobile version comes as the company reacts to the fact that mobile devices now account for nearly half of worldwide web page views. The bundled VPN is completely unlimited, and the browser also features automatic ad blocking.

Announcing the availability of the browser, Avast says:

Today, we're proud to introduce Avast Secure Browser for Android because it's even more than just an encrypted browser. It’s a Swiss Army knife of useful tools for comprehensive defense against mobile online threats. Along with encrypting your data, it also includes a VPN to keep you anonymous online and protect you over public Wi-Fi, and adblock that restricts pesky ads, allowing your webpages to load faster.

As for data encryption, our browser encrypts more than any other browser, including your bookmarks, your downloads, your videos and pictures, your IP address, your DNS queries, and everything you stream. It's the all-in-one browser solution that lets you play, shop, and bank online safely without worry.

You can find out more about Avast Secure Browser here and download it from the Google Play Store.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How is forced remote working affecting our productivity?

Avast Secure Browser lands on Android complete with a built-in VPN

Stolen Zoom account credentials are freely available on the dark web

Microsoft announces IPE, a Linux Security Module that adds new code integrity features to the kernel

The challenges of securing a remote workforce [Q&A]

Twitter's Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fund coronavirus research

Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller makes Microsoft Xbox Series X look like crap

Most Commented Stories

American schools are banning Zoom and switching to Microsoft Teams

92 Comments

Microsoft Edge is now the second most popular web browser

41 Comments

Microsoft shows off new Windows 10 Start Menu on Twitter

38 Comments

Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller makes Microsoft Xbox Series X look like crap

28 Comments

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen Review: imperfect, yet magical

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.