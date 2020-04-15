You can buy the revolutionary Apple Magic Keyboard with trackpad right now

Last month, Apple did something consumers have long wished for -- it made the iPad a proper laptop. You see, the company announced an all-new iPad Pro and associated Apple Magic Keyboard. With the iPadOS 13.4 operating system, Apple's tablet finally gets proper trackpad support, and wouldn't ya know it, the aforementioned keyboard has an integrated trackpad. So, yeah, the iPad now functions as an actual laptop.

There was one problem, sadly, that was very much not like Apple. For whatever reason, the company began selling the new iPad Pro before the Magic Keyboard with trackpad was ready. And so, consumers have not been able to properly trial this new laptop experience, instead relying on Bluetooth mice and trackpads to try it out. Well, I am happy to say, beginning today you can finally buy the Apple Magic Keyboard!

Unfortunately, since we are in the middle of a pandemic, you cannot head down to your local Apple Store or Best Buy today to pick it up. Instead, you must buy it online and wait for Apple to deliver it next week. Yeah, waiting sucks, but at least it isn't too long.

Before you get too excited, let's not forget this keyboard is very expensive. It can be had here starting at $299, and that is only the price of the keyboard! Hell, you can get a great Chromebook for that price! The iPad Pro itself starts at $799, making this quite the costly affair.

Believe it or not, the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard together has a higher starting price than the new MacBook Air. While the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is revolutionary, and iPadOS may one day replace macOS, most folks would be better served by the MacBook Air in 2020.