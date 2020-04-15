All core GitHub features are now free

When Microsoft acquired GitHub two years ago, it was clear that some things would change along the line. Microsoft lifted the private repository creation limit one year ago and worked for the last 18 months on making core GitHub features available for free for everyone, according to a new announcement.

GitHub CEO Nat Friedman announced the change yesterday on the official company blog.

We’re happy to announce we’re making private repositories with unlimited collaborators available to all GitHub accounts. All of the core GitHub features are now free for everyone. 🎉 Until now, if your organization wanted to use GitHub for private development, you had to subscribe to one of our paid plans. But every developer on earth should have access to GitHub. Price shouldn’t be a barrier. This means teams can now manage their work together in one place: CI/CD, project management, code review, packages, and more. We want everyone to be able to ship great software on the platform developers love.

Private users and organizations may now create as many private repositories with as many members as needed on GitHub without subscribing to one of the paid plans.

Organizations that need access to advanced functionality such as Enterprise-features, personalized support, more storage, or advanced auditing may still subscribe to the Team or Enterprise plans to gain access to these.

Free plan developers get unlimited public and private repositories, unlimited collaborators, 500MB of GitHub Packages storage, and 2000 Actions minutes per month.

Paid customers get all of the benefits (Actions increased to 3000 per month, storage to 2GB for Team, and 50000 per month and 50GB of storage for Enterprise) as well as other benefits.

GitHub's previous plans have changed in the following ways:

Organizations that used Team for Open Source now have GitHub Free.

GitHub Pro price reduced to $4 and includes 2 GB of storage and 10 GB of data transfer.

GitHub Team price reduced to $4 per user (from $9) and it will include 3000 Actions per month.

GitHub has published a FAQ that answers questions that customers may have.