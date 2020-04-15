Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19608, improves default apps experience

It’s been a week since Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 10 build to Insiders on the Fast ring, and today sees the arrival of another new release.

Build 19608 sports one major new change and that concerns the default apps experience.

The change, which is currently available to 50 percent of Insiders, adds the ability to search the lists of file types, protocols, and apps when setting a default. Exciting, right?

Fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue where Sticky Notes windows couldn’t be moved.

Fixed an issue resulting in language packs failing to install on the previous build. Anyone impacted by this may have noticed some parts of the UI weren’t displaying in your preferred language.

Fixed an issue resulting in Task Manager showing an incorrect icon for Microsoft Edge Canary.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Snip & Sketch App launching in the background instead of foreground (on top of all windows) when the app was invoked via pen click.

Fixed an issue where using the arrow keys in the taskbar volume flyout was unexpectedly backwards in Arabic, inconsistent from the direction it went in other slider controls.

Did some work to improve the performance when loading the Windows Update history page.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

The Documents and Downloads sections under Privacy show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

Microsoft is investigating reports that app icons in the taskbar are having rendering issues, including defaulting to the .exe icon.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the battery icon on the lock screen always shows close to empty, regardless of actual battery levels.

Microsoft is investigating reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.

Quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration could cause a transient access error. Microsoft has identified the cause of this issue and will be releasing a fix soon.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock