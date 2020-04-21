Logitech unveils affordable G203 LIGHTSYNC wired gaming mouse

When it comes to gaming mice, there are some very funky designs out there. Quite frankly, it isn't uncommon to have a gaming mouse resemble alien technology rather than a pointing device. Hell, some gaming mice even feature things like a dozen thumb buttons! Look, some people like crazy-looking mice with tons of buttons, while others value simplicity.

Today, Logitech unveils a "new" gaming mouse that focuses on simplicity and affordability, but at the same time, it oozes style. Called "G203 LIGHTSYNC," it appears to be nothing more than a rebrand of the existing "G203 PRODIGY" mouse. From what I can tell, specifications and designs are identical. Hell, even the price is the same. With that said, there are new model and SKU numbers, so it is technically a new product.

"The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse features a classic and time-tested 6-button design, which can be used directly out-of-the-box or fully configured to simplify and customize in-game actions. The new gaming mouse includes a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8000 DPI, delivering the utmost accuracy, tracking speed and consistency. The G203 LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting includes a palette of up to 16.8 million colors and different brightness levels, which provides the capability of displaying a “rainbow” color wave lighting effect," says Logitech.

The company further says, "The gaming mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second – eight times faster than standard mice – so that when the mouse is moved or clicked, on-screen response is near-instantaneous. Metal spring button tensioning further refines the experience by keeping the left and right mouse buttons primed to click, delivering exceptional click feel, response and consistency. To help gamers get the most from their gear, the G203 LIGHTSYNC can be programmed using Logitech’s G HUB software. Featuring a clean and modern interface, the advanced gaming software allows gamers to quickly personalize and customize commands for each button on their mouse."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Height: 116.6 mm (4.59 in)

Width: 62.15 mm (2.45 in)

Depth: 38.2 mm (1.5 in)

Weight: 85 g (2.1 oz), (mouse only)

Cable Length: 2.1 m (6.89 ft)

Resolution: 200 – 8,000 DPI

USB data format: 16 bits/axis

USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

While the G203 LIGHTSYNC wired gaming mouse won't hit retailers until next month, it can be had immediately from Logitech directly here. It costs only $39.99 and is available in your choice of two colors -- black or white.