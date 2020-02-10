Logitech releases Zone Wired Headset

Wireless is always better than wired, right? Whoa. Slow down there. While wireless products are sometimes more convenient, the truth is, many people prefer wired products, such as mice and keyboards. While having wires on your desk may look unsightly, wired products have the benefit of not needing to be charged. Not to mention, for some businesses, it is against company policy to use wireless keyboards and headsets for fear of communications being intercepted. And so, regardless of what the user wants, wired is all that will be permitted.

Logitech's Zone Wireless Headset, for instance, seems like a great product. If you are someone that wears a headset all day, there is no wire to get tangled in while moving about your desk. Not to mention, it looks quite comfortable. If you like the design, but don't want (or aren't allowed) to use a wireless headset, I have great news. There is finally a cabled variant of the headset, simply called "Zone Wired Headset."

"Expanding the Logitech personal collaboration portfolio, Zone Wired joins Zone Wireless, both available in a Unified Communications (UC) and Certified Microsoft® Teams version. You can use the headset with popular calling applications such as Zoom, and Zone Wired will also be bundled with Logitech webcam solutions to complete your personal workspace setup," says Logitech.

The company further says, "The new Zone Wired headset is designed with premium audio drivers for optimal calls or music listening and a sleek in-line controller for quickly muting, playing or pausing audio. The headset includes a tangle-free cable and USB Type-A or Type-C connectivity, offering more versatility, and is compatible with the Logi Tune mobile and desktop apps."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Headset Height x Width x Depth:

6.53 in (165.93 mm) x 7.08 in (179.73 mm) x 2.63 in (66.77 mm)

Weight: 7.44 oz (211g)

Earpads Height x Width x Depth:

2.59 in (65.84 mm) x 2.59 in (65.84 mm) x .74 in (18.75 mm) Microphone Type Main Mic: Uni-directional

Secondary Mic: Omni-directional

Frequency response: 100-16kHz Microphone Sensitivity Main Mic: -48dBV/Pa

Secondary Mic: -40dBV/Pa Speakers Frequency response (music mode): 20-16kHz

Sensitivity: 99dB±3dB at 1000Hz @30mW,1cm

Driver size: 40 (mm)

Driver impedance: 32 ohm

Philippe Depallens, general manager of personal collaboration at Logitech provides the following statement.

We've tackled small, medium and large meeting rooms with high-quality room solutions. Now, we're establishing a category of products designed for the personal workspace that provide a complete personal collaboration experience, whether that's with audio or webcams. As video collaboration continues to grow, our goal is to provide solutions that are simple to use so you can perform your best no matter where you take your meetings and calls.

The Logitech Zone Wired Headset can save you money over the wireless model too. The wireless variant costs $199, while this new wired model can be had here for just $129.99. There are two models from which to choose, both costing the same -- one is certified for Microsoft Teams, while the other is Open Office-certified.