Plugable launches TBT3-UDC1 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual Display Docking Station

Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C are both great interfaces, but there is a problem -- they share the same connector. While Thunderbolt 3 computers can interface with USB-C devices, computers that only have USB-C cannot interface with Thunderbolt 3 devices. While this is easy for technology enthusiasts to understand, it can cause confusion for the average consumer. When wanting to buy a docking station, for instance, a shopper may accidentally choose the wrong one. Thankfully, there are docks these days that can work with both.

Today, popular company Plugable launches its latest such product. Called "TBT3-UDC1," this docking station is optimized for both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C computers (on both Windows and macOS). This isn't just helpful to unsure consumers, but also, it can be great for businesses and families that are utilizing both computer types. Since the host port is on the front, users can very easily plug in without having to worry about compatibility. It has all the ports you need too, such as Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, USB-A, USB-C and dual DisplayPort. While it does lack an SD card reader, you can easily add a dongle such as this one.

"With a single 0.8m Thunderbolt 3 cable supporting up to 40Gbps speeds, users can experience uncompressed, high-quality displays using two 4K monitors at 60Hz each when connected to a Thunderbolt 3 host system. When using a USB-C capable host, the TBT3-UDC1 allows for two HD DisplayPort displays at 60Hz each. This is ideal for creatives who need to see detail down to the smallest pixel, power users who need to manage several files simultaneously, and casual users who want a fully immersive entertainment experience," says Plugable.

Bernie Thompson, the company's founder, explains, "A lot of businesses and households struggle with finding the right docking station that connects to the different types of devices they might have under their roof. We take the guesswork out of choosing between Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C, and our new Dual Display Docking Station does just that."

The Plugable TBT3-UDC1 has the following ports.

1x host port (Thunderbolt 3/USB-C)

2x DisplayPort

2x USB-C (10Gbps, Data Only)

1x USB-A (10Gbps)

2x USB-A (5Gbps)

Gigabit Ethernet

Headset Audio Jack

The Plugable TBT3-UDC1 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual Display Docking Station can be had here immediately. The normal price is $199, but to celebrate the product's launch, it is temporarily being sold for just $179. This special promotion will only last through April 28, so you should act fast.