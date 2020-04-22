Microsoft updates Cortana for Windows Insiders

Cortana hasn’t been the essential addition to Windows 10 that Microsoft was hoping for. While the digital service has its fans, for many it’s simply a button on the taskbar that they ignore.

Microsoft has been working to change that by creating a new Cortana experience with a chat-based UI. While the digital assistant was originally baked into Windows 10, it’s now available as an app you can download from the Microsoft Store, meaning it can be updated more frequently.

As well as releasing a new Windows 10 build today, Microsoft has started to roll out a Cortana app update for Insiders on the Fast ring. This turns on Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for a number of additional regions and languages.

These are:

Australia: English

Brazil: Portuguese

Canada: English/French

France: French

Germany: German

India: English

Italy: Italian

Japan: Japanese

Mexico: Spanish

Spain: Spanish

United Kingdom: English

This is a staggered rollout. To see if you’ve received the update, check for version 2.2004.1706.0.

If you do have it, Microsoft suggests you try these examples: