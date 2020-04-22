Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19613 to the Fast ring

Microsoft is busy readying the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1) for release next month, but it’s still hard at work producing builds for future Windows 10 versions.

Today the software giant rolls out Build 19613 to Windows Insiders on the Fast ring. This doesn’t come with any major new features, but it does introduce a number of fixes and improvements.

Fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue that was causing app icons in the taskbar to not display correctly, including defaulting to the .exe icon. This issue may have also caused some Insiders to have more reliability issues with explorer.exe.

Fixed an issue impacting Windows Forms applications where the ImmSetOpenStatus() API wasn’t changing the IME mode correctly when setting focus to text fields while using the new Japanese or Chinese IMEs.

Fixed an issue from recent builds for Insiders with multiple monitors, resulting in Visual Studio sometimes not responding to clicks.

Fixed an issue where the doskey / listsize command had no effect.

Fixed an issue where the doskey /reinstall command killed the commandline session rather than reloading doskey.

Fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing when uninstalling a font.

Fixed an issue impacting some users that could result in Task Manager always showing 0 seconds for Last BIOS Time.

Microsoft has made some improvements to address an underlying issue that could result in a black screen for some users for a while after logging in. If you continue seeing this issue, please try pressing WIN+Shift+Ctrl+B and then lo g feedback in the Feedback Hub

Known issues in this build are:

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the battery icon on the lock screen always shows close to empty, regardless of actual battery levels.

Microsoft is investigating reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.

Quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration could cause a transient access error. Microsoft has identified the cause of this issue and are releasing a fix soon.

Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are experiencing unexpected freezes and bugchecks with error DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION in the last few builds.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock