Forget Windows 10, Windows 20 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Windows 10 has had more than its share of issues over the years, with buggy updates causing a wide variety of problems for users. The May 2020 Update is nearly ready for release, and will no doubt bring with it another set of woes for many when it does arrive.

With Windows 7 no longer supported, Windows 10 is really the only game in town for those who want to use Microsoft’s OS. But perhaps we should be consigning it to the past and looking to the future with the gorgeous, and much more modern, Windows 20.

SEE ALSO:

Serial concept creator Kamer Kaan Avdan, who has previously released videos for updated versions of Windows 95, Windows XP, Windows 7, and Windows 11, as well as Apple’s version of Windows 10, today turns his attention to showing us what Windows 20 might look like.

This is Avdan’s most ambitious creation to date. It’s taken him 35 days to get right, during which time he tried a number of presentation and design techniques, and the end result definitely looks different from his other works.

Highlights of this concept include more attractive icons, a customizable taskbar that lets you choose from versions with centered icons and and/no Start button, interactive Start menu tiles, a stylish File Explorer with tabs, a brand new Settings app, and a redesigned Tablet Mode.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There's a new Action Center, Dark and Darker Modes, overhauled Search UI, dynamic wallpapers, and that thing that Windows users have craved for years from Microsoft -- consistent design.

What do you think of this Windows 20 concept? Let me know in the comments below.

15 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Forget Windows 10, Windows 20 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Read the Microsoft Edge Privacy Whitepaper here

Windows Notepad returns to the Microsoft Store with new features

What's new in Windows 10 May 2020 Update?

Fintech: Leak shows Google is working on a debit card to rival Apple Card

Apple's new 'battery health management' feature improves MacBook battery life

Apple Music on the web is no longer in beta -- including on Linux

Most Commented Stories

What's new in Windows 10 May 2020 Update?

21 Comments

Apple's new iPhone SE is as fast as the 11 Pro, but way more affordable

20 Comments

The Raspberry Pi-based server that could transform edge computing

19 Comments

Forget Windows 10, Windows 20 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

You can buy the revolutionary Apple Magic Keyboard with trackpad right now

13 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.