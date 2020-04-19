Forget Windows 10, Windows 20 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Windows 10 has had more than its share of issues over the years, with buggy updates causing a wide variety of problems for users. The May 2020 Update is nearly ready for release, and will no doubt bring with it another set of woes for many when it does arrive.

With Windows 7 no longer supported, Windows 10 is really the only game in town for those who want to use Microsoft’s OS. But perhaps we should be consigning it to the past and looking to the future with the gorgeous, and much more modern, Windows 20.

Serial concept creator Kamer Kaan Avdan, who has previously released videos for updated versions of Windows 95, Windows XP, Windows 7, and Windows 11, as well as Apple’s version of Windows 10, today turns his attention to showing us what Windows 20 might look like.

This is Avdan’s most ambitious creation to date. It’s taken him 35 days to get right, during which time he tried a number of presentation and design techniques, and the end result definitely looks different from his other works.

Highlights of this concept include more attractive icons, a customizable taskbar that lets you choose from versions with centered icons and and/no Start button, interactive Start menu tiles, a stylish File Explorer with tabs, a brand new Settings app, and a redesigned Tablet Mode.

There's a new Action Center, Dark and Darker Modes, overhauled Search UI, dynamic wallpapers, and that thing that Windows users have craved for years from Microsoft -- consistent design.

What do you think of this Windows 20 concept? Let me know in the comments below.