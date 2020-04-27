Microsoft Edge ads appear in Windows 10 search

Microsoft's cross-promotion of its products is nothing new, and the company has used Windows 10 as an advertising platform numerous times already. The latest example of this sees ads for Microsoft Edge appearing in Windows Search in Windows 10.

Ads have started to pop up for people who are not currently using Chromium-based Edge as their default web browser, and it comes just after Microsoft started using Outlook.com to promote Edge to Chrome and Firefox users.

Just as with the ads on Outlook.com, the Windows Search ads for Microsoft Edge were first reported by Windows Latest. The ad appears in Windows 10's recently revamped search panel, and it invites user to "Get the new Microsoft Edge".

It goes on to proclaim that "The new Microsoft Edge was built to bring you the best of the web". Microsoft also offers a download link.

We have not seen the ad first-hand here at BetaNews, but Windows Latest shares a screengrab of what it looks like:

Have you seen the ad yet, and how do you feel about it popping up in Windows Search?

