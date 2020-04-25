Microsoft is bombarding Chrome-using Outlook.com visitors with ads for Edge

No Comments

Chrome / Edge fade

Microsoft is no stranger to hitting its customers with ads for its products and services, and it seems that the company is so keen that people make the switch to the new Chromium-based version of Edge that it is now bombarding Outlook.com users with banner ads.

The ads are targeting people who visit the web-based version of Outlook using Google Chrome, and they see Microsoft extolling the speed and performance of its most recent web browser.

See also:

As spotted by Windows Latest a series of ads appear at the top of Outlook.com encouraging people to try out Microsoft Edge. In the ads, Microsoft claims that Edge brings "the best of the web", makes "Outlook more accessible", and boosts "speed, performance and compatibility".

This is far from being the first time Microsoft has used ads to promote Edge; they have previously been seen in the Start menu. Google and  Microsoft have also engages in bouts of tit-for-tat ads for their respective browsers, each claiming better support for extensions.

The good news about the latest batch of ads from Microsoft is that they are not terribly persistent. While there are a number of different banner ads which are displayed in rotation after a refresh or on each new visit to Outlook.com, once they have been dismissed they do not seem to make a reappearance.

Image credit: Ilya Sergeevych / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft is bombarding Chrome-using Outlook.com visitors with ads for Edge

Facebook launches Messenger Rooms as an alternative to Zoom

Audio-Technica launches QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW Bluetooth headphones

IBM Cloud boosts security and productivity with Red Hat OpenShift enhancements

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Apple Music comes to Samsung TVs

Malwarebytes launches its own VPN

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 10, Windows 20 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

283 Comments

Another Windows 10 update is causing serious problems, reducing performance, crashing and deleting files

83 Comments

Ubuntu 20.04-based Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 is here to replace Windows on your PC

61 Comments

How to download the Windows 10 May 2020 Update ISO right now

48 Comments

How to easily lock down Windows 10, block telemetry, and uninstall unwanted apps

30 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.