Microsoft's Your Phone app now lets you control music on your Android device directly in Windows 10

If you're a Windows 10 user, and you have a supported Android phone, then Microsoft's Your Phone is a great app to have as it bridges the gap between your different devices.

Microsoft has added a number of new features to the app over time, making it ever more useful, and today it announces it's adding the ability to control your Android music and audio apps using it. In other words, you can access and control the audio apps playing from your phone directly in Windows. Your songs will remain in sync between your phone and PC, and you can switch between multiple sources in the player too.

Microsoft lists the following features:

See and interact with the audio apps playing from your smartphone.

Audio title track details are displayed and remain in sync with what’s playing on your phone.

Control your tracks from your PC, including play, pause, previous/next.

Switch between multiple sources using the drop-down in the audio player.

There are some requirements to be aware of. You will need:

A PC running Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later.

Android phone running 7.0+.

Apps that support media controls in their Android notifications. Some examples of popular apps that are supported include Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Xiami Music, and Google Podcast.

Show audio currently playing from my phone will be turned on by default in the Your Phone app settings if Your Phone Notifications permissions are granted.

will be turned on by default in the Your Phone app settings if Your Phone Notifications permissions are granted. Individual audio apps require notifications permissions granted on your Android phone. Turn these on through Android Settings > Notifications > select the audio app > turn Notifications on.

Inevitably, the feature is rolling out gradually, so it may be a few days before you see it.

There are also some known issues to be aware of: