Microsoft releases PowerToys v.0.17.0 bringing automatic updates and more to the Windows 10 tweaking tool

It is a month since Microsoft released an interesting update to PowerToys, adding new features and tools. This was followed by a less interesting but no-less important bug-fixing update which also added telemetry.

Now the company has released PowerToys v.0.17.0 which adds the much-needed automatic update option. This release also brings important updates to FancyZones and more.

While this is not a major release -- Microsoft is focusing attention on version 0.18 for more interesting additions -- this latest version sees the arrival of the automatic updating feature we've been waiting for. There are also improvements and updates to the FancyZones utility, but it is automatic updates that is the major new addition here.

Writing about what is included in the latest version of PowerToys, Microsoft says:

We just added in the code for doing updating, so the first chance to experience this will be when 0.18 is release. We're also seeing how aggressive everyone wants with this so right now, you’ll have to click "Install" for it to kick off the installer. This is something we'd love feedback on. Another thing we did was utilized telemetry from PowerToys to prioritize virtual desktop FancyZone work. We knew there was a subset of bugs caused by an underlying issue and seeing how many users it affected helped us reprioritize to do the work sooner.

Microsoft also shares some of the highlights of this latest update:

PowerToys can now update itself #1686

FancyZone can now snap to two zones (still experimental since it doesn't support restoring the app to two zones)

Per machine installation fixed, non-admin user will be able again to use PowerToys after the regression in 0.16.

Fixed most of the FancyZones Virtual Desktop bugs

Fixed several FZ bugs including proper handling of taskbar position

PowerToys icon in the Start menu will always show 🙂

Full details of everything that is new in PowerToys v.0.17.0 can be found here.