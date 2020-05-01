Microsoft releases 'one more fix' for the final build of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

When build 19041.207 of Windows 10 May 2020 Update arrived, it was thought to be the final, completed build that would be made available to everyone -- but Microsoft has changed its mind, pushing out another minor update.

The latest build for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (or Windows 10 version 2004, or Windows 10 20H1 as it is also known) is now build 19041.208, and it fixes problems that have been found in the previous version.

In a blog post about the release, Brandon LeBlanc explains to Windows Insiders: "We are continuing to work on getting the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1) ready for release. Today we are releasing Build 19041.208 to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring. While we originally thought that Build 19041.207 would be the final build, we made the decision to take in one more fix we felt was important to have before making the May 2020 Update generally available".

He goes on to say:

We believe that Build 19041.208 is the new final build and still plan on continuing to improve the overall experience of the May 2020 Update on customers’ PCs as part of our normal servicing cadence. Build 19041.208 (KB4558244) includes all of the 20H1 features and is cumulative and includes all the fixes released to Windows Insiders in the Slow ring in Build 19041.21 through Build 19041.207 in addition to the following fix: We fixed an issue that fails to send NPLogonNotify API notifications from the credential provider framework. Please note that the May 2020 Update will only get pushed automatically to a subset of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring at first. Everyone else can manually go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and manually check for updates and choose to install the May 2020 Update.

Microsoft points out that there are still a few known issues that may affect "a small group of people":

Windows Mixed Reality may not work correctly for many users on the May 2020 Update. If you regularly use Windows Mixed Reality, we recommend holding off taking the May 2020 Update via Release Preview for now. We are working on a fix which we hope to release in early May

We are aware of an issue where using the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) tool to repair corruption on systems running the May 2020 Update does not always report the correct status. This will be fixed in an upcoming servicing release

Some apps utilize the ImeMode property to control the IME (Input Method Editor) mode for individual text entry fields to increase typing efficiency. This functionality does not work correctly currently in the May 2020 Update. For example, a number field will not automatically switch to a mode that is best optimized for Japanese numerical input. This issue will be fixed in an upcoming servicing update. To work around this issue in the short term, either manually switch the input mode when typing, or set the Compatibility "Use previous version" checkbox for the impacted keyboard via Settings > Time & Language

Microsoft says that these issues will be addressed in upcoming servicing releases.

Image credit: Cineberg / Shutterstock