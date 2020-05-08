ADATA SU720 SATA SSD is a drop-in upgrade for all you maniacs still using hard disk drives

If you are still using a mechanical hard disk drive as your operating system boot drive, what the hell is wrong with you? No, really -- why are you like this? Look, I can understand using a HDD for data storage in 2020, but for your OS, you need to be using a solid state drive. Seriously, folks, the performance difference is "night and day" -- an SSD is significantly faster. Long gone is the excuse that SSDs are too expensive -- they are dirt cheap now. This is particularly true for the 2.5-inch SATA solid state drives, which are extremely affordable these days. Whether you have a desktop or laptop, an SSD should be in your computer.

ADATA has a new such 2.5-inch SATA SSD that should serve as a good drop-in upgrade for all you maniacs still using hard disk drives. Called "SU720," it is very unremarkable, but that is by design. Despite inexplicably having the word "ultimate" on the label, this SSD isn't meant to make enthusiasts drool or win any awards. Instead, it will offer a nice boost in performance to those still booting from a woefully deficient 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch SATA mechanical hard drive. And hopefully, it should be easy on the wallet too.

"An ideal offering for those looking to make the switch to SSDs, the SU720 offers great performance and reliability at an amazing value. Equipped with 3D NAND memory and intelligent SLC caching, the SU720 reaches read/write speeds of up to 520/450MB per second. Implementing advanced 3D NAND Flash, the SU720 features high storage capacities of 500GB to 1TB, improved efficiency, and rugged reliability with better cost-performance ratios than ever. The SU720 also features continuous read/write speeds of up to 520/450MB per second and supports SLC caching," says ADATA.

The company further says, "The SU720 sports data protection and error correction technologies for high endurance and delivers random read/write performance of up to 50K/65K1 per second, which is up to 2.5 times faster than standard hard drives. Low-Density-Parity-Check (LDPC) error correcting code has been implemented on the SU720, which helps to reduce data errors and an equal increase in data integrity. It therefore protects valuable content against corruption. Unlike a hard drive, the SU720 has no mechanical parts, making it more resilient against drops and bumps. It also has the advantages of being wide-temperature resistant (0°C ~ 70°C), whisper quiet, and power efficient."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Capacity 500GB / 1TB Form Factor 2.5-inch NAND Flash 3D NAND Dimensions (L x W x H) 100.45 x 69.85 x 7mm Weight 47.5g Interface SATA 6Gb/s Sequential R/W performance (max.) Up to 520/450MB/s Operating Temperature 0°C - 70°C Storage Temperature -40°C - 85°C Shock Resistance 1500G/0.5ms MTBF 2,000,000 hours Warranty 3-year limited warranty

While we don't know exact pricing for either capacity, we can be sure of one thing -- the SSD won't break the bank. It is just my prediction, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the 500GB variant to come in under $100. It should show up at retailers like Newegg and Amazon very soon.