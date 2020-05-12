AOMEI makes its cloud management tool free for three months

We've seen lots of companies making their products available free during the current crisis. AOMEI has already made its backup tool available free for a year.

It's now added to that by making the full version of its cloud management tool MultCloud available free for three months.

MultCloud makes it easy to sync and transfer files between different cloud platforms and manage all of your cloud accounts with a single sign on. If you want to transfer files from Dropbox to Google Drive for example you can do it via MultCloud and the transfer will continue even when your PC is turned off.

Visit the MultCloud site before June 1st and you can get the MultCloud Quarterly Plan (worth $24.90) for free and enjoy all the software's paid features.

Photo Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock

