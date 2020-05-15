Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Three-hundred-and-eighty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The next Windows 10 feature update has been released to developers and OEMs already; Microsoft plans to release it to the public at the end of May 2020. OEMs are no longer allowed to install 32-bit versions of Windows 10 on devices starting with Windows 10 version 2004.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Cortana

The new Cortana application is no longer in beta. Microsoft released the final version to the Microsoft Store this week.  It can be installed on devices with Windows 10 version 1903 or later, and will replace the built-in Cortana in Windows 10 version 2004.

The functionality of the application is still very limited when compared to the native Cortana integration. Microsoft revealed some time ago that it will shift the focus towards productivity and business use.

fre:ac - free audio converter

A free and open source audio converter and CD ripper that is available as a desktop program as well.

The two main features of the program are to convert audio files to a different format, e.g. from FLAC to MP3, and to rip audio CDs. The ripper supports online music databases to tag the digital audio files automatically.

Windows 10 themes

Animal Portraits PREMIUM, 18 4K images that get close and personal with horses, snakes, apes, and other animals.

Whales and Dolphins PREMIUM, 14 4K images of whales and dolphins.

Water Retreat PREMIUM, 20 4K images of water retreats.

Notable Updates

Version 84 of the new Microsoft Edge has a new feature to read aloud PDF documents. It needs to be enabled under edge://flags/#edge-read-aloud-pdf.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Web accessibility platform accessiBe secures $12 million to make the entire web accessible

Best Windows 10 apps this week

How to check whether DNS over HTTPS is working properly

Compliance requirements threaten to become a major burden for business

ADATA Falcon M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD has a golden heatsink

Get 'Cybersecurity Essentials' ($26.99 value) FREE for a limited time

The 2020 National Genealogical Society conference will be virtual

Most Commented Stories

ADATA SU720 SATA SSD is a drop-in upgrade for all you maniacs still using hard disk drives

79 Comments

Microsoft opens a can of whoop-ass on reply-all email storms in Office 365

72 Comments

Microsoft begins to kill off Windows 10 support for 32-bit systems

23 Comments

Amazon launches new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets

12 Comments

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is here

10 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.