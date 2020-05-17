You can finally record 4K60 video with Google’s Pixel 4 -- for a $15 fee!

I don’t care what any so-called pundits or “experts” say — Google’s Pixel 4 is a great smartphone. It is well-designed and decently priced, although I will admit its “Motion Sense” radar technology is very gimmicky and unnecessary. If you are an Android fan, you can really never go wrong with a Pixel.

With that said, in our review of the Pixel 4, we noted a deficiency in its video recording capabilities — it cannot do 4K at 60 frames per second. In comparison, Apple’s flagship iPhone models can do 4K60, so it was a bit disappointing to see Google fall short in that regard.

Of course, many people — including yours truly — consider 4K60 to be unnecessary. Why? It creates very large files that take up a lot of storage space, making them hard to work with. Heck, maybe that is why the search giant omitted the feature. Who knows. The good news is, if you are a Pixel 4 owner, you can finally record 4K60 — for a fee.

No, Google is not asking Pixel 4 owners for money. Instead, it is a third-party app developer, named “FiLMiC Inc,” that has enabled 4K60 for the device when using its camera app “FiLMiC Pro.” While it is cool to see an app developer enable a feature for Pixel 4 users, the price of the app is quite high — $14.99.

Ultimately, you must decide how important 4K60 recording is to you. For me personally, 1080p60 — which the Pixel 4 can do natively — is more than enough. I would not spend $15 for the feature. If you have been pining away for 4K60, however, the price of the app may be totally worth it.

If you are curious about the FiLMiC Pro app, you can check it out on the Google Play Store here.

Photo Credit: NYC Russ / Shutterstock

