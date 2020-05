There is no shortage of news about solid state drives these days, with many new models being announced from popular manufacturers like ADATA, Samsung, and Kingston, to name a few. This includes both SATA and PCIe-based internal SSDs, plus external models that interface by USB and Thunderbolt 3.

Today, Lexar unveils an all-new solid state drive for professionals, although home consumers can obviously use it as well. Called “NM700,” it is an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD with impressive performance.

“As the need for faster performance and uninterrupted application experiences increases, Lexar has developed a solution to keep videographers, photographers, and designers in the driver’s seat with speeds of up 3500MB/s read, and 2000MB/s write. The NM700 is supported by PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe and built with 3D NAND flash for higher capacity and more efficiency without unnecessary slowdowns,” says Lexar.

Joel Boquiren, Director of Global Marketing explains, “The Lexar Professional NM700 allows our high-intensive users to experience improved performance with speeds that will keep them in front of any task. This new SSD solidifies our commitment to improving our SSD portfolio and meets the demands of our customers’ needs.”

Lexar shares specifications below.

Capacity 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Form Factor M.2 2280 Interface PCIe Gen3x4 Speed 256GB sequential read up to 3500MB/s read, sequential write up to 1200MB/s

IOPS: up to 200/242K

512GB sequential read up to 3500MB/s read, sequential write up to 2000MB/s

IOPS: up to 332/275K

1TB sequential read up to 3500MB/s read, sequential write up to 2000MB/s

IOPS: up to 293/272K NAND flash 3D TLC Operating Temperature 0° to 70° C Storage Temperature -40° C to 85° C Shock Resistant 1500G, duration 0.5ms, Half Sine Wave Vibration Resistant 10~2000Hz, 1.5mm, 20G, 1 Oct/min, 30min/axis(X,Y,Z) TBW 256GB: 150TB, 512GB: 300TB, 1TB: 600TB DWPD 256GB: 0.32, 512GB: 0.32, 1TB: 0.32 MTBF 1,500,000 Hours Dimension (L x W x H) 80 x 22 x 2.25 mm / 3.15” x 0.87” x 0.09” Weight 9g

The NM700 will be available in June here. The 256GB model will sell for $79.99, while the 512GB variant can be had for $110.99. The 1TB version of the drive will be listed for $199.99.