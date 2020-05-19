Samsung T7 USB-C SSD is finally here

Back in January, we told you about the Samsung T7 USB-C SSD — a fast and svelte portable storage drive. There are two variants of the drive — a “T7 Touch” model which has a fingerprint reader for decryption, and a non-touch “T7” model that uses a password for the same thing.

While the touch model has been available for purchase for some time, Samsung promised the non-touch variant would hit stores in Q2 of 2020, meaning April, May, or June. Well, the T7 USB-C SSD is thankfully meeting that promised deadline, as it is available beginning today!

“Samsung T7 combines sleek, compact design with the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. The business card-sized portable SSD can be slipped into nearly any pocket and holds up to 2TB of data. Samsung T7 is the perfect everyday storage companion for those looking to save video and photo content from a variety of USB-compatible devices. The T7 saves time with incredibly fast transfer speeds, and gives users peace of mind with data security features,” says Samsung.

The company further says, “The T7 offers a significant speed upgrade over previous storage solutions. With a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s, it is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives. Moreover, the device can reach its maximum speed when used with the NVMe interface. With these speeds, Samsung T7 can help improve daily workflow and save valuable time for digital creative professionals.”

I am sure you re wondering, why should I buy the regular T7 SSD I stress of the T7 Touch? The answer is quite simple — cost. By forgoing the convenient biometric decryption, you can save some money. The T7 can be had in three capacities — 500GB ($109.99), 1TB ($199.99), and 1TB ($369.99). They can be ordered on Amazon here.

The body is made of metal and is available in your choice of three colors — Indigo Blue, Metallic Red, and Titan Grey. If you computer doesn’t have USB-C, don’t worry — both a USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cable are included in the box.