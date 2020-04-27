Kingston launches KC2500 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

There are some really great things happening in the solid state storage market lately. For instance, OWC just launched a 4TB M.2 drive, while Silicon Power released a very thin external SSD. KINGMAX even announced a super-fast NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD. What a time to be alive!

Today, Kingston unveils a solid state drive that isn’t revolutionary, but it is still quite cool. Called “KC2500,” it is an M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD. Best of all, it is quite affordable, with pricing starting below $74.

“KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD delivers powerful performance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. With speeds1 up to 3,500MB/s read and up to 2,900MB/s write, KC2500 combines outstanding performance and endurance that improves workflow for desktop, workstation and power users,” says Kingston.

The company also says, “The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption. It allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic and others. KC2500 has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.”

Kingston shares specifications below.

Form Factor: M.2 2280

M.2 2280 Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes Capacities : 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Controller: SMI 2262EN

SMI 2262EN NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC

96-layer 3D TLC Encrypted: AES-XTS 256 bit

AES-XTS 256 bit Sequential Read/Write : 250GB – up to 3,500/1,200MB/s 500GB – up to 3,500/2,500MB/s 1TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s 2TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write : 250GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS 500GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS 1TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS 2TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW) : 250GB – 150TBW 500GB – 300TBW 1TB – 600TBW 2TB – 1.2PBW

Power Consumption: .003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write

.003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

-40°C~85°C Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

0°C~70°C Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm

80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm Weight: 250GB – 8g 500GB – 10g 1TB – 10g 2TB – 11g

Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)

2.17G Peak (7-800Hz) Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

20G Peak (20-1000Hz) MTBF: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Warranty/Support4: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

The 250GB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD can be purchased here for $73.99, while the 500GB variant can be had here for $134.99. The 1TB version is available here for $234.99. Unfortunately, pricing and availability for the 2TB model are not yet available.